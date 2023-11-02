El Tour Bikes for Change to distribute 3,000 bikes to underserved Tucson youth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Tour Bikes for Change is making a difference by providing 3,000 underserved Tucson youth with new bikes, helmets, locks and lights.

The distribution will take place this weekend at locations across Tucson such as Serve Our City sites, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, GAP Ministries, Vail School District and Tucson Unified School District.

They've already given 1,500 bikes to Boys and Girls Clubs in Tucson and Southern Arizona.

All 2023 bikes have been allocated to youth matched by age and size. The initiative is a testament to their commitment to empowering the community through cycling.

“We saw the demand last year to reach more youth and expose them to cycling. Working with schools, faith-based organizations and youth development groups lets us reach a diverse population for the next generation of El Tour riders,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour Executive Director.



Tucson's cycling businesses and teams have played a supportive role, volunteering their time and expertise to help build bikes and train young riders. The project's success is also attributed to generous donors.

2023 El Tour Bikes for Change donors include Jim Click, Canyon Ranch, the Zuckerman Foundation, Pace Ranch, Holualoa Companies, Precious Metals Refinery, Karen Malkin Health Consulting, and the El Tour Prologue Camp.

El Tour de Tucson, celebrating its 40th year on Nov. 18, will host nearly 9,000 cyclists from around the nation, showcasing the power of cycling and community spirit.