Get ready to Bear Down, Arizona Alumni: U of A Homecoming weekend is here

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether you're an alumnus returning to Tucson for the first time in awhile, a current student or a long-time Tucsonan, there's a long list of Homecoming Weekend activities for Wildcats of all ages.

Though the game against UCLA take center stage Saturday night, many events leading up to the teams' final matchup as Pac-12 Conference members will help get you in that Bear Down spirit:



World of Words Reception

Friday, Nov. 3 | 3 - 4:30 p.m. College of Education Building, 4th Floor A new exhibit featuring original art, historic state maps, artifacts and all things Arizona. Reagents Professor Kathy Short will provide a guided tour.

Bear Down Friday

Friday, Nov. 3 | 4 - 7 p.m. Main Gate Square on University Boulevard between Euclid and Park A free community pep rally featuring the Pride of Arizona

Homecoming Bonfire

Friday, Nov. 3 | 7 - 8 p.m. Old Main

'Wildcat for Life' Tailgate

Saturday, Nov. 4 | 2:30 - 7:30 p.m. University of Arizona Mall Tailgating begins five hours prior to kickoff against UCLA.



For the full list of Homecoming activities this weekend, visit the Arizona Alumni Homecoming website.

ABOUT THE GAME: Arizona hosts No. 20 UCLA in the Wildcats' fifth straight game against a ranked opponent