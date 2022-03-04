Watch
Gymnastics, curling add Russian athletes to sports bans

Jon Super/AP
Everton players hold Ukrainian flags before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Russia has been banned from international gymnastics and curling events in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The International Gymnastics Federation says Russian and Belarusian athletes or officials will not be allowed to participate in sanctioned competitions until further notice.

The World Curling Federation has banned Russia from its championships for the rest of the season.

Both sports had previously canceled events scheduled in Russia.

International sports organizers have scrambled to deal with the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began shortly after the end of the Beijing Olympics.

The French soccer league suspended coverage of its league in Russia with broadcaster Match TV.

News of the sports ban comes after the International Olympic Committee recommended earlier this week that Russian and Belarusian athletes not be permitted to participate in international competitions due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the International Skating Union announced they were banning Russian and Belarusian figure skaters from events.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were also booted from the Paralympics on Friday, Newsy reported.

