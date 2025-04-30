Tariffs on tap: How one Midtown brewery is navigating 25% tariffs on aluminum, steel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On March 12, the Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports began.

I initially covered how Tucson breweries would prepare for the planned 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel, and wanted to get an update on how one brewery south of Midtown, MotoSonora Brewing Company, is navigating the changes to its beer production, pricing, and future plans.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

In February, when I last spoke with Jeremy Deconcini, CEO of MotoSonora, he said he was postponing aluminum purchases for as long as possible. As we're reaching the end of April, he can't wait any longer.

Jeremy DeConcini, CEO of MotoSonora Brewing Company

“We need to order cans right now or very soon," DeConcini said.

DeConcini buys half a pallet of 4,000 empty cans with the lids delivered for 30 cents each, on an as-needed basis, but that will soon change when he makes his next order.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“We'll see what that looks like as soon as they give me the quote. You know, it'll probably be this week or next week. And you know, I might be fine, or I might be very angry. I just have no idea," DeConcini said.

Before the 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel began, DeConcini said he didn’t want the cost passed on to customers, and his stance remains the same.

“I think the consumer is getting hit by a lot of this stuff as much as we are, you know, 401Ks are down. You know, people are losing their jobs. The federal government is the biggest employer in the country and a lot of people have been laid off," DeConcini said. "So, I'm certainly not going to raise prices on them now. We always try and keep one beer here that's cheap, 5 bucks a pint, and hopefully that'll stay forever.”

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

DeConcini tells me MotoSonora could one day shift how they serve their beer.

“At some point, you know the market forces will be strong enough, and you have to consider going away from aluminum to glass, or I mean, back in the old days, people used to bring in their growlers and fill them up on the tap," said DeConcini. "I don't want to go back to that, but we've got some options if we have to.”

Right now, DeConcini says they’re waiting for the storm to pass to see where things stand with tariffs down the line, and is confident the craft beer industry will adjust like it always does.