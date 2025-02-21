Tucson breweries prepare for planned 25% tariffs on aluminum, steel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Donald Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel are expected to affect businesses that rely on metals, like the craft beer industry. Tucson's very own craft beer breweries are bracing for the impacts.

This isn't the first time the craft beer industry has been affected by tariffs. In 2018, the Trump Administration imposed a 10% tariff on aluminum imports with exemptions to countries like Canada. Canada is the largest supplier of aluminum and steel to the United States and will not be exempt from the new tariffs.

Jeremy DeConcini, CEO of MotoSonora Brewing Company says they're finding ways to minimize the impact on consumers.

Jeremy DeConcini, CEO of MotoSonora Brewing Company

"I don't want to raise prices. We have to sort of manage that on a cash flow level rather than pass that straight on to the consumer," said DeConcini.

Early 2025 sales data from the Brewers Association shows aluminum cans accounted for 75% of packaged craft beer's volume and revenue.

MotoSonora has five core beers in the market. Right now, DeConcini buys half a pallet of 4,000 empty cans for $.30 each.

"So at our scale, we are very, very sensitive to the price of aluminum," DeConcini said.

DeConcini shares what MotoSonora's plan is once the tariffs begin on March 12.

"We're going to postpone some purchases. You know, I'm going to postpone an aluminum purchase. I'm going to postpone a tap handle purchase. It just means we're going to try and run out the clock a little longer. I will spend money later than I otherwise would," DeConcini said.

Chris Squires, operations chief at Pueblo Vida Brewing Company says after decades of explosive growth the craft beer industry is settling into a new normal.

"Craft brewers are nothing if not adaptable, so I'm confident we'll make it through the other end of that with something that makes sense," Squires said.

