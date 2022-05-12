Zoo calls police after man jumps over fence, breaks into property

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reports of a man jumping into an elephant enclosure began circulating on social media late Thursday morning.
Reid Park Zoo officials told KGUN 9 a man jumped over a fence and broke into their property.
However, they say he did not hop into the elephant enclosure.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates as this story develops.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.