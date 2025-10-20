"Wonder Woman" actress asks Speaker Johnson to swear in Rep.-elect Grijalva

Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, asks Speaker Mike Johnson to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva.

In a Facebook post, Carter writes:

Speaker Mike Johnson, you say you’re a man of God and I believed you. You put your hand on the Bible, you swore an oath- and I believed you. You said you would work for all Americans, and I believed you. Keep your word to God and country and swear in Adelita Grijalva, the Democrat from my home state of Arizona!