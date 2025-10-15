Rep.-Elect Grijalva calls on Speaker Johnson in press conference to swear her in

CD7 Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva was joined by Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Wednesday morning, for a press conference where Grijalva once again called on Speaker Mike Johnson to swear her in.

"Now is the time for Speaker Johnson to perform his duty and swear me in without further delay," she said at the conference. "I don't need bells and whistles, I don't need pomp and circumstance. I just need to get to work for Southern Arizona. It is past time."

Grijalva on Tuesday urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to immediately swear her into Congress after Arizona state officials completed the canvass of the special election in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District and Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a letter demanding it.