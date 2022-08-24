Woman in custody after man hospitalized in Wednesday shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday. Police have a woman in custody in connection with the investigation.
The man was found with bullet wounds near North Balboa Avenue and West Kelso Street. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this story.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter