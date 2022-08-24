Watch Now
Woman in custody after man hospitalized in Wednesday shooting

Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 16:05:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday. Police have a woman in custody in connection with the investigation.

The man was found with bullet wounds near North Balboa Avenue and West Kelso Street. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

