Police arrest woman suspected of going into man's trailer and shooting him

He was found dead at the hospital
Posted at 9:10 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 12:13:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has arrested a woman who they believe shot a man in his own trailer.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas says it happened Wednesday on West Kelso Street between North Balboa and North Castro avenues.

He explains 35-year-old Cypriana Alcantar and 67-year-old Glenn Long got into a fight earlier that day in his trailer.

Apparently, Alcantar came back to Long's trailer with a gun and shot him.

Witnesses told officers what happened, and Tucson police tracked down Alcantar on North Oracle Road between West Glenn and West Laguna streets.

Emergency crews took Long to the Banner University Medical Center, but he was soon pronounced dead there.

Sgt. Gradillas confirms Alcantar was booked into the Pima County Jail on the following charges:

  • First degree murder
  • Prohibited possessor

Alcantar is currently held on a $1,000,000 bond.

