Widening I-10 a priority for Ciscomani

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is an issue with true bipartisan support, according to Juan Ciscomani.

Arizona's freshman congressman tells KGUN 9 that he is making it a priority to widen I-10, the major corridor between Tucson and Phoenix.

"The last eight years I traveled to Phoenix sometimes three or four times a week," Ciscomani said. "If someone wants that widened, it's this guy right here."

Now a congressman representing District 6 in Southeast Arizona, Ciscomani is talking about the 26-mile stretch of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix. It is currently just two lanes in each direction.

Ciscomani understands the frustration many drivers have getting stuck in traffic through that section.

"It's also dangerous," Ciscomani said. "The accidents that happen there. That's what I call the trade artery for not only Arizona, and the transport between Tucson and Phoenix, but it's an artery for the rest of the country coming in from Mexico and this trade and commerce."

A nearly $1 billion plan to widen I-10 to three lanes in both directions hit a snag in January, when a $360 million dollar federal infrastructure grant was rejected.

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Ciscomani says he's now making this a priority.

"I will use whatever influence and voice we have here, as part of the Appropriations Committee, to make sure that that is put as a priority. We'll keep pushing on that."

Ciscomani says he has talked to the rest of the Arizona congressional delegation about the need to secure federal funding for the I-10 widening project.

He tells me it's one of two areas the Arizona delegation can agree on—regardless of party affiliation.

"The I-10 conversation came up over and over again, as well as water, with our delegation," said Ciscomani. "I'm happy to say that we'll be working together on this."

The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input on its five-year plan which includes funding to widen I-10.