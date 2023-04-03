Watch Now
Where to expect road closures and delays in Tucson for the week of April 3

Find alternate routes if necessary
Posted at 6:12 AM, Apr 03, 2023
With ongoing road work throughout Tucson and Pima County, here's a look at some closures and road restrictions for the week of April 3.


  • I-10 Frontage Rd. at Orange Grove Rd.
    • All ramps closed from Monday, April 3 to September 1, 2024
  • I-10 Westbound from Benson Hwy to Valencia Rd.
    • Left lane closed from 8:00pm on Tuesday, April 4 to 5:00am Wednesday, April 5
    • 45 mph speed restriction
  • I-10 Westbound from Ruthrauff Rd. to Orange Grove Rd.
    • Two lanes closed from Tuesday, April 4 to Friday, April 7
  • Kino Parkway to I-10 Eastbound
    • All ramps closed Tuesday, April 4 from 9:00am to 1:00pm
  • Kolb Rd. at I-10
    • Road reconstruction from Monday, April 3 to Tuesday, April 4
  • River Rd. at Oracle Rd.
    • Road reduced to one lane from Monday, April 3 to April 28
  • River Rd. and Campbell Rd.
    • Road pavement repair on Tuesday, April 4
  • Sunset Rd. from Silverbell Rd. to I-10 Frontage Rd.
    • Closed Wednesday, April 5 to September 1, 2025

Emma Miller is a producer for KGUN 9. Originally from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Emma graduated from Fordham University in 2021 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a minor in Mandarin Chinese. In April 2021, Emma became the first woman researcher in MLB and NHL Network history. She joined the KGUN 9 family in August 2022 after falling in love with Tucson.

