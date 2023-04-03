Where to expect road closures and delays in Tucson for the week of April 3

With ongoing road work throughout Tucson and Pima County, here's a look at some closures and road restrictions for the week of April 3.
- I-10 Frontage Rd. at Orange Grove Rd.
- All ramps closed from Monday, April 3 to September 1, 2024
- I-10 Westbound from Benson Hwy to Valencia Rd.
- Left lane closed from 8:00pm on Tuesday, April 4 to 5:00am Wednesday, April 5
- 45 mph speed restriction
- I-10 Westbound from Ruthrauff Rd. to Orange Grove Rd.
- Two lanes closed from Tuesday, April 4 to Friday, April 7
- Kino Parkway to I-10 Eastbound
- All ramps closed Tuesday, April 4 from 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Kolb Rd. at I-10
- Road reconstruction from Monday, April 3 to Tuesday, April 4
- River Rd. at Oracle Rd.
- Road reduced to one lane from Monday, April 3 to April 28
- River Rd. and Campbell Rd.
- Road pavement repair on Tuesday, April 4
- Sunset Rd. from Silverbell Rd. to I-10 Frontage Rd.
- Closed Wednesday, April 5 to September 1, 2025
