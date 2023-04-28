WATCH: Students meet with UArizona President Robbins over safety concerns

In the video player: Missed opportunities to stop a murder at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students continue to voice concerns over campus safety in the wake of an independent report breaking down the University of Arizona's threat assessment and response to the October on-campus shooting of the head of the hydrology department, Dr. Thomas Meixner last October.

Friday, April 18, students will address ongoing concerns with University President Dr. Robert Robbins in an open forum.

Watch the livestream of the forum here beginning at 2:30 p.m.:

