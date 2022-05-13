Walmart at Speedway and Kolb holds grand reopening after arsonist set aisles on fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Walmart at the corner of Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road held a grand reopening Friday morning.

Last Christmas Eve, Walmart employees called police after multiple aisles were set ablaze.

The flames quickly spread and $20 million in damage were caused due to the fire and water used to put them out.

Less than a month later, police found evidence connecting Bryant Gonzales to the crime.

Officers arrested the 31-year-old on charges of arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary.

They held him in the Pima County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

A GRAND REOPENING! 👏 Last December a shopper intentionally set a fire inside the Walmart at Speedway and Kolb, causing massive damage to the inside of the store. After months of hard work, the store held a grand reopening on Friday! @walmart honored first responders who were.. pic.twitter.com/0TOPBhhhfO — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 13, 2022