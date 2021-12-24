Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD, TFD respond to fire at Speedway/Kolb Walmart Friday

No injuries reported
items.[0].videoTitle
Tucson Fire and Tucson police crews responded to a fire at the Walmart near Speedway and Kolb Friday.
Poster image (33).jpg
Posted at 10:36 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 14:02:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire and Tucson police crews responded to a fire at the Walmart near Speedway and Kolb Friday.

Police say no one was injured and no suspects were in custody.

Tucson Fire put out the blaze.

Barricades at the scene — 7150 E. Speedway — remained in place throughout the morning. The store was evacuated and shut down.

A Tucson Fire representative said active flames were in three or four aisles in the 7 a.m. hour. Crews stayed at the scene to clear the air inside the building and clean up hot spots.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!