TPD, TFD respond to fire at Speedway/Kolb Walmart Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire and Tucson police crews responded to a fire at the Walmart near Speedway and Kolb Friday.

Police say no one was injured and no suspects were in custody.

Tucson Fire put out the blaze.

Barricades at the scene — 7150 E. Speedway — remained in place throughout the morning. The store was evacuated and shut down.

A Tucson Fire representative said active flames were in three or four aisles in the 7 a.m. hour. Crews stayed at the scene to clear the air inside the building and clean up hot spots.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

