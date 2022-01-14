Watch
Police arrest man accused of starting Walmart fire

Arson caused $20 million in damage
Tucson Fire and Tucson police crews responded to a fire at the Walmart near Speedway and Kolb Friday. Photo via TFD.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested the man they say started a Christmas Eve fire that shut down the Walmart at Speedway and Kolb for several days.

Police arrested 31-year-old Bryant Gonzales, saying he started the blaze at the store on 7150 E. Speedway.

The store partially reopened last week, but significant portions remain closed. Police say the fire caused $20 million in damage.

Gonzales, who faces charges of arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary, was booked into Pima County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

