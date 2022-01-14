Police arrest man accused of starting Walmart fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested the man they say started a Christmas Eve fire that shut down the Walmart at Speedway and Kolb for several days.

Police arrested 31-year-old Bryant Gonzales, saying he started the blaze at the store on 7150 E. Speedway.

The store partially reopened last week, but significant portions remain closed. Police say the fire caused $20 million in damage.

Gonzales, who faces charges of arson of an occupied structure, felony criminal damage, endangerment, fraud and burglary, was booked into Pima County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

