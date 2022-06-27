TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The victim in a deadly June 23 shooting in Catalina has been identified.

The 16-year-old victim who died has been identified as James Sanchez.

Detectives are still investigating and asking for assistance from the public identifying five suspects.

The shooting took place in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place.

The first suspect is seen wearing no mask, grey shirt, and dark-colored jeans along with a longboard.

The second suspect is wearing a long sleeve shirt (possibly a flannel), jeans, white shoes, and a black mask.

The third suspect is wearing a black shirt, white pants, white basketball shoes and a red shirt over his face.

The fourth suspect is wearing black pants, a black sweater, light-colored shoes, and a white mask.

The fifth suspect is wearing grey shorts, black long sleeve shirt, white shoes, and a white mask.

Anyone with information, should contact 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous when contacting 88-CRIME. There is the potential for a reward.

