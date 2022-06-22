PCSD: 16-year-old critically injured in Catalina shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday in Catalina and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a 911 caller said his friend had been shot at a park in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place and that he was taking him to a hospital.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
