Vendors at farmers markets could be affected by SNAP benefits money running out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs announced a new plan on Wednesday to help Arizonans who rely on SNAP benefits access fresh, local produce. The money provides a $30 voucher for SNAP recipients to use at participating farmers markets across the state.

ORO House, who sells produce from their farm at the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market every Thursday, said they’re already working to help their customers.

For Adia and Ernesto Olguin, the owners of ORO House, the change could have major consequences. Up to eighty percent of their customers, they said, use SNAP to buy their produce from their farm.

“It may make it harder for some of the vendors to keep coming because some of them come from further away,” the Olguins said. “It’s going to severely impact our income, which is going to severely impact our ability to pay our farm bills.”

To support their community, the Olguins are now accepting food donations and monetary donations for their farm to continue providing free produce to those in need.

“We’ve gotten some traction on our Instagram post, so it’s possible that we might get more people who come in because they know that this is available,” they said.

Governor Hobbs said $1.8 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are going towards food programs, including $1.5 million for food banks and $300 thousand for Food Bucks Now, a fresh food program.

“$1.8 million is a really good help,” said Adia Olguin. “But it doesn’t solve the overall problem.”

Governor Hobbs said the State is partnering with the Arizona Food Bank Network to help raise awareness and encourage more support for SNAP recipients.

Olguin hopes state leaders on both sides of the aisle will continue to prioritize access to affordable, healthy food, something she said was already a problem they needed to pay more attention to.

“Your goal is to support your constituents,” she said. “And if you’re not doing that, why are you there?”

