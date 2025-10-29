Hobbs announces funding for food banks

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday that her office will deploy $1.8 million in federal ARPA dollars to shore up food assistance in Arizona. Move comes after the federal government withheld contingency SNAP funds, a decision state officials say threatens children, seniors and other vulnerable households.

Under the plan, $1.5 million will be distributed to food banks across the state to help fill gaps for SNAP households seeking emergency food. The remaining $300,000 will fund a new emergency program called Food Bucks Now, run through the Double Up Arizona network, which will provide $30 vouchers for fresh produce redeemable at participating farmers markets, mobile markets and community grocery stores. State officials said thousands of SNAP households will be able to access the vouchers.

Hobbs framed the action as a response to the federal decision to withhold $6 billion in SNAP contingency funds. "It is appalling that the Trump administration is choosing to withhold food from vulnerable Arizona families, using them as leverage in their political games," Hobbs said in a statement. She urged the president to release funding to prevent veterans, seniors and children from going hungry.

Legislative Democrats praised the move. Senate Democratic Leader Priya Sundareshan said the funding was necessary as families face "a failed leadership" in Washington, and House Democratic Leader Oscar De Los Santos said the state and House Democrats were stepping in while federal aid remained stalled.

Nonprofit leaders who will help distribute the funds also welcomed the announcement. April Bradham, president and CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network, said food banks are already serving "an unprecedented number of more than 770,000 people each month" and that the state's investment will help meet an expected surge in demand. Adrienne Udarbe of Pinnacle Prevention Food Bucks and Elyse Guidas of Activate Food Arizona emphasized that Food Bucks Now will expand access to fresh food while supporting local farmers and small retailers.

The governor's office encouraged Arizonans to donate and volunteer to local food banks and provided links to participating retailers and program details on the governor's website. Officials also called on retailers, grocers and the state's fresh-produce industry to contribute food, resources and logistical support.