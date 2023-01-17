Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsVail, AZ News

Actions

I-10 reopens after disabled vehicle cleared

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Tuesday morning near milepost 275 due to a disabled vehicle. Photo via Google Maps.
Google Maps
Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Tuesday morning near milepost 275 due to a disabled vehicle. Photo via Google Maps.
Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Tuesday morning near milepost 275 due to a disabled vehicle. Photo via Google Maps.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 09:14:23-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Tuesday morning near milepost 275 due to a disabled vehicle.

The road reopened shortly after.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

VAIL RESOURCES

Vail Town Government
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE