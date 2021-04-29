Vail Superintendent responds to anti-mask rally

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Superintendent of the Vail Unified School District is speaking out for the first time following Tuesday’s anti-mask rally.

It was a rally that led to the cancellation of the board meeting.

Superintendent John Carruth’s message is clear-- that Wednesday night’s actions were unacceptable.

He said some people who were hoping to attend the meeting were parents from the Vail School District and a lot of them were from outside of the county and outside of Vail.

“Unfortunately a group of people who live outside of our county attempted to take over the Board meeting last night, leaving our actual parents without the opportunity to address the board. This pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, but we cannot let it take our civility. Our students deserve more from us,” said the Superintendent.

Carruth says this experience was frightening for many Board members; something they didn’t think would happen in Vail.

He adds open in-person meetings will continue and he hopes to reschedule Tuesday’s canceled meeting for sometime next week. He says it will most likely be set for next Wednesday.

KGUN9 also learned the Pima County Sheriff’s Department recommended the Tanque Verde Superintendent cancel their district’s Board meeting over safety concerns.

The Superintendent decided to cancel the meeting set to happen Wednesday evening.