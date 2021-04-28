Watch
Tanque Verde School Board meeting postponed after Vail anti-mask rally

Pima County Sheriff recommended cancellation
Anti-mask rally cancels board meeting
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tanque Verde School Board has postponed its planned meeting for Wednesday night at the recommendation of the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The news comes after a Vail School Board meeting that never took place Tuesday evening. Around 100 parents and anti-mask protesters showed up to demand the board rescind the district-wide mask mandate. The group pushed their way into the board room, refusing to wear masks.

With emotions running high, the meeting was ultimately canceled after the board called 911 and PCSD deputies arrived.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says he spoke to the superintendent of the Tanque Verde School District Wednesday and recommended the evening's scheduled school board meeting be postponed.

