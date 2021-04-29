Lawyer: Group's attempt to replace Vail board was not legitimate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail School District is disputing claims from a group calling itself "Freedom Fighters Group" that they replaced the school board.

The group says it took action using Robert's Rules of Order. They are guiding principals used to run board meetings.

The district says the group didn't vote in a new board. We talked to a local attorney about the rules.

"It's a publicity stunt," said attorney Steve Portell. "A new board needs to be voted through a due elected process of the voters of this community. That did not happen last night."

Portell said the rules do not give the group the right to take over.

"Roberts Rules of Order have been around for decades and really provide a way of conducting open meetings, public meetings, in an orderly fashion," Portell said. "They don't have the legal impact of supplanting Arizona law and removing elected officials from office."

The district has repeatedly said that the mask mandate will remain in place through the end of the school year.

