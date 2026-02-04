Update on search for Nancy Guthrie

TUCSON, Ariz — Investigators are still hoping for your help finding who took 84 year old Nancy Guthrie from her home in the Foothills late Saturday or early Sunday morning. She is the mother of NBC Today Show host and Tucsonan Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie’s Foothills neighborhood is kind of secluded and hard to find at random but someone did and sparked an investigation that’s caught nationwide attention.

Savannah Guthrie celebrates her connection with her mother Nancy. NBC shared photos of their mother-daughter affection.

Nancy Guthrie raised Savannah in Tucson. Now Tucson is the center of a search growing wider by the day.

Investigators are confident Nancy Guthrie did not wander off on her own. They say she is mentally sharp but physically weak, unable to walk more than a short distance on her own

Sheriff Chris Nanos has said Nancy Guthrie was pulled from her bed in a violent incident but in the latest briefing Tuesday he was being careful not to share points of evidence like whether someone forced their way into the house or if valuables are missing.

“We’re not getting into that. What I tell you is, like any crime scene, we process this crime scene. We gather all the evidence we could to include looking for what, fingerprints, DNA, camera images, everything you can imagine. And we gathered that out those things have been submitted, forward to labs, to technological companies to help us. And that's we're like you. We're waiting for those returns to come back.”

The Sheriff’s Department say some DNA results are in but so far not of the DNA points to a person of interest.

The FBI is involved now, helping with technical skills like tracking cell phones that passed through the area.

Deputies say Nancy Guthrie’s house has surveillance video but there has been no discussion of what it may have recorded.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking neighbors to share their surveillance video to see if it reveals anything helpful.

Investigators are asking you to come forward if you saw anything at all that might help find Nancy Guthrie. They often say don’t decide what you saw was insignificant, tell them about it and let them decide if it fills a missing piece of a puzzle.

