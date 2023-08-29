UPDATE: George Alan Kelly trial vacated

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Cruz County Superior Court is vacating the trial for rancher George Alan Kelly, who is accused of a killing a man crossing through his property.

Judge Thomas Fink said the appeals court granted him a stay Tuesday.

The State of Arizona requested this stay after not getting the trial postponed in previous hearings.

This emergency grant came in just before another hearing was set to begin at 1 p.m.

Kelly is facing second-degree murder charges for the death of Mexican national Gabriel Cuen-Butimea in January. His scheduled trial for next week is on hold.

The court has also excused 100 summoned jurors.