Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: George Alan Kelly trial vacated

Appeals court granted him a stay
The trial of George Alan Kelly, the Santa Cruz County rancher who is accused of killing a migrant crossing his land, has been vacated.
kelly.png
Posted at 4:28 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 19:28:18-04

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Cruz County Superior Court is vacating the trial for rancher George Alan Kelly, who is accused of a killing a man crossing through his property.

Judge Thomas Fink said the appeals court granted him a stay Tuesday.

The State of Arizona requested this stay after not getting the trial postponed in previous hearings.

This emergency grant came in just before another hearing was set to begin at 1 p.m.

Kelly is facing second-degree murder charges for the death of Mexican national Gabriel Cuen-Butimea in January. His scheduled trial for next week is on hold.

The court has also excused 100 summoned jurors.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!