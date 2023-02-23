Santa Cruz County rancher charged in deadly shooting released on bond Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rancher David Alan Kelly, who faces charges in a deadly shooting on his property, was released on bond Thursday.

According to a Santa Cruz County court spokesperson, the 73-year—old rancher was released from jail just after noon.

Kelly is charged with killing 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea last month at his Kino Springs property.

Cuen-Butimea is from Nogales, Son.

Kelly says he saw a group of camouflaged men carrying AK-47s on his land and that he heard a gunshot.

Kelly said he called his Border Patrol ranch liaison.

He then went outside and fired shots over the heads of the men in order to protect his property and family.