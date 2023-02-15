Court documents: Rancher charged with murder said he was defending his property, family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Newly obtained court documents show a Southern Arizona farmer's account of a deadly shooting on his property.

George Alan Kelly, 73, was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He has a hearing next week and is petitioning the court to lower his bond.

Kelly is charged with killing 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea last month at his Kino Springs property.

Cuen-Butimea is from Nogales, Son.

Kelly says he saw a group of camouflaged men carrying AK-47s on his land and that he heard a gunshot.

Kelly said he called his Border Patrol ranch liaison.

He then went outside and fired shots over the heads of the men in order to protect his property and family.

Later that day, Kelly said he went to check on his horse and found Cuen-Butimea's body. He then called a Border Patrol ranch liaison agian.

