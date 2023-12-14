University of Arizona releases financial recovery plan facing challenges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has announced an extensive financial recovery plan in response to financial difficulties. In response to recent public concerns, faculty, staff, and students worked together to confront financial difficulties head-on.

The plan, submitted to the Arizona Board of Regents and Governor Hobbs, outlines strategies to improve the university's financial position and organizational structure. Both entities will remain actively involved during the implementation phase.

Ways to save money include:



Ending the program that protects students from tuition hikes. That does not affect current students. It will affect new students as of September 2025.

Reduce financial aid for out-of-state students. Current students would be unaffected.

Financial aid for in-state students who need it would continue

There will be a freeze on hiring and pay raises.

Restrictions on large purchases and a stop to non-essential construction.

Athletics will face higher ticket prices and efforts to raise money and reduce costs.

President Robbins will not force employee furloughs or cut retirement benefits.

Despite financial hurdles, the university highlights recent successes, including diverse student recruitment, the OSIRIS-REx mission's triumph, and record-breaking research activity.

Athletic achievements and fundraising goals from the Fuel Wonder campaign highlight the university's dedication even more.

President Robert Robbins reassures the community, stating, "The University of Arizona has a bright future. That has not changed, nor will it."

As the university moves forward, the focus remains on sustaining momentum and overcoming challenges collectively.