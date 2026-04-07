U of A extends reach from the Final Four to the 'Final Frontier'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the eyes of the sporting world shining the light on the University of Arizona in Indianapolis, educators wanted to take advantage to show off the U of A's other programs as well.

Dan Spindle spoke with Dr. Erika Hamden who teaches astrophysics at the University about this incredible opportunity.

“Arizona has been involved in NASA since even before NASA was created. Like we’ve been doing space exploration for over 100 years. And actually in northern Arizona they re-created the surface of the moon to give training to… the closest place to the moon on earth is actually, Arizona. It’s a wonderful example of how the students at the U of A are getting to do things that students do not get to do anywhere else. And then for future Artemis missions we’re actually building some of the instruments that are going to get put on the surface of the moon by astronauts when they land. I’m like hype for this one because it is the first one, but when they land again, that’s gonna be so thrilling. It’s like literally the only place in America where you can like be part of putting something into space and win the Final Four what else do you need? Let’s throw up a Bear Down, let’s go!”

Learn more about the University of Arizona Space Institute here