Dan Spindle

Dan is so excited to be back home in the desert. He moved to Southern Arizona in the 5th grade and graduated from Willcox High School.

Dan attended the University of Arizona for a year and is still a die-hard Wildcats fan who bleeds red and blue. After graduating from the School of Film and Theater at Scottsdale Community College he landed his first job in television news in Medford, Oregon.

The following year, Dan jumped at the chance to return home to anchor weekends and report for KGUN 9. His stories ranged from border issues and political stories to the weekly consumer series “Does it Work” testing out products and services to save viewers money. He continued his journey in journalism at stations in Phoenix, anchoring and reporting at KSAZ and KNXV for nearly a decade, leading franchises like “Operation Safe Roads” and the “Financial Fitness Zone.” He also taught courses as an adjunct faculty member at his alma mater, SCC, in telecommunications. Dan followed that up with half a dozen years anchoring mornings in the Rocky Mountains of Salt Lake City at KSL.

Dan is an award-winning storyteller whose work has earned him honors from the Rocky Mountain Southwest Emmys, the Associated Press and the Utah Society of Professional Journalists for both anchoring and reporting. He’s bilingual and speaks fluent Spanish. Dan is passionate about history and loves to explore the Grand Canyon State.

Dan’s wife Kendra has roots in Arizona that date back nearly a century and a half to territorial days. They’re proud to raise their five children around so many friends and extended family. Dan loves sports, movies and pop culture. He loves to play tennis and even coached his sons in a USTA youth league. Coming back to KGUN 9 was the chance of a lifetime in a business that keeps you moving often so the Spindle family is happy to be home.