Town Hall on UArizona presidential search open to public Wednesday, May 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the search for a new University of Arizona president continues, the Arizona Board of Regents will hold an open-forum town hall on campus Wednesday, May 1 from 4:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff, as well as the general public, are invited to attend to address the Presidential Search Advisory Committee with feedback about the search process, and their expectations. The town hall will take place in the Environment and Natural Resources 2 Building, Lecture Hall room 120 at 1064 E. Lowell St.

Those unable to attend will be able to watch a livestream of the town hall starting at 4:45 p.m. in this article.

KGUN 9's Madison Thomas will have a report on the town hall in our Wednesday evening newscasts.

RELATED TEAM COVERAGE:

