ABOR: SP&A will help finds UArizona's next president

Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 23, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The search for a new University of Arizona president is on. The Arizona Board of Regents said an SP&A Executive Search will help find the university's 23rd president. ABOR said the firm helped find Northern Arizona University's president in 2021.

President Robert Robbins announced he would step down after a replacement was found, amid a financial crisis that evolved under his leadership.

