Pro-Palestine protesters march to UA campus, set up encampment

Pro-Palestine protesters gather on the UA campus Thursday night.
KGUN/Alex Dowd
Posted at 9:48 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 01:22:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second time in two weeks, pro-Palestine protesters have built an encampment on the University of Arizona campus near Park Avenue and University Boulevard.

A protest Thursday evening began at Catalina Park, about a half mile from campus. Protesters then marched with signs and flags toward campus around 6 p.m.

Once they arrived, protesters were seen drilling pieces of the encampment together. They also set up tarps and tilted canopies.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Crews in white suits arrived on scene with a garbage truck. They tell KGUN 9 they are ready to clean up the encampment as soon as they get the order to do so.

This is a developing story.

