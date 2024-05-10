Pro-Palestine protesters march to UA campus, set up encampment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second time in two weeks, pro-Palestine protesters have built an encampment on the University of Arizona campus near Park Avenue and University Boulevard.

A protest Thursday evening began at Catalina Park, about a half mile from campus. Protesters then marched with signs and flags toward campus around 6 p.m.

Once they arrived, protesters were seen drilling pieces of the encampment together. They also set up tarps and tilted canopies.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Crews in white suits arrived on scene with a garbage truck. They tell KGUN 9 they are ready to clean up the encampment as soon as they get the order to do so.

This is a developing story.