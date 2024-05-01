Police in riot gear meet Pro-Palestine protestors at the U of A

Update: 11:59 p.m.

Protesters grew more violent towards police presences at the scene. KGUN 9 crews live at the scene reported seeing them throwing trash at officers.

After day 2 of Pro-Palestine protests at the University of Arizona, officers in riot gear began approaching the crowd around 11:00 p.m.

Protesters continued to occupy the area despite being instructed to leave campus by 10:30 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m. the crowd of protesters took to the street yelling chants like " Free, free Palestine.."

As the situation continued to escalate an officer that attempted to take down part of the encampment was met with trash thrown by the protesters.

The University issued a UAlert warning to avoid the area.

The police presence at the scene continued to grow around 11:00 p.m. with continuous warnings for protesters to clear the area under threat of arrest. University of Arizona Police, Tucson Police, S.W.A.T. team and the Pima County Sheriffs Department were working in tandem to break up the protest.

Counter protesters and onlookers crowded around the area hurling obscenities, repeatedly breaking out in chant " U-S-A".

By 11:45 p.m. police continued to issue warning of arrest over the loud speaker.

