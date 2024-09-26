Memorial grows for victim killed in UA campus shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students are still shaken on the University of Arizona campus after Sunday night’s deadly shooting that killed Pima Community College student Minhaj Jamshidi, who worked at Opa’s Grill on 4th Avenue, an employee at the Opa’s Broadway location confirmed.

The UA campus community is treating Jamshidi like one of their own. A makeshift memorial is growing at the volleyball courts where the shooting took place, in a busy area of the Southwest corner of campus.

Flowers are left at the base of a light pole, where students left messages of love and support for Jamshidi.

“It’s really sweet to see people coming together and like, showing their condolences,” said UA student Vivica Bosshard. “But at the same time, it’s just a reminder of such tragic things can happen.”

Bosshard and her friend Kasey Lyons are freshmen who live in a dorm across the street.

“I remember shaking like all night,” Lyons said, recalling Sunday night. “I remember I had to go to the bathroom and I didn’t want to even get up because I was just scared.”

It was a frightening way to start their college careers and their first month in Tucson.

“We’re just starting to get the rhythm of the classes and the campus and like, feeling like it’s our new home,” said Bosshard. “And that [feeling] totally like, crashed.”

Jamshidi worked just west of campus at Opa’s Grill on 4th Avenue. A sign on the Greek restaurant’s door says it closed “in light of the recent loss of our beloved co-worker... who touched our lives in so many meaningful ways.”

The note says the restaurant will reopen Thursday.