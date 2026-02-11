Galaxy quest: UofA hopes to use hoops to bring attention to space programs during Galaxy Slam

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is leaning on the national profile of its powerhouse men’s basketball program to shine a spotlight on something far beyond the hardwood: its world-renowned astronomy and space sciences programs.

The effort, called Galaxy Slam, coincides with the Wildcats’ Feb. 18 home game against BYU at McKale Center and runs Feb. 14-21. The initiative is a partnership between the university’s athletics department and its astronomy and space sciences programs, blending sports, science and community engagement.

University President Suresh Garimella said athletics provide a powerful megaphone for telling the university’s broader story.

“When we use the platform of athletics to share these stories, we strengthen our connection with communities across our state and beyond,” Garimella said.

Galaxy Slam aims to draw parallels between elite athletic performance and scientific discovery, emphasizing teamwork, preparation and collaboration. That connection resonates with Marcia Rieke, a regents professor of astronomy and a pioneer in infrared astronomy who also played basketball during her time at MIT.

“They both share the fact that they’re done by teams of people and the teams have to learn to work together to succeed,” Rieke said.

Rieke, who has played a major role in NASA missions including the James Webb Space Telescope, said the initiative helps elevate academic achievements that may not always receive the same attention as sports.

“I think it will highlight the fact that we’re here, that we do great things,” Rieke said. “And people that may never have thought about it will realize that we’re number one in lots of things, not just athletics.”

The University of Arizona is widely recognized as a global leader in space science, with faculty and alumni contributing to missions for NASA and other international space agencies. Its astronomy programs are consistently ranked among the best in the world.

Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said Galaxy Slam is about using that visibility intentionally.

“We wanna make sure and use the visibility that athletics brings to be able to highlight the incredible work that goes on on our campus,” Reed-Francois said.

Galaxy Slam will feature a range of on-campus events and community activities throughout the week. More information is available at kgun9.com.