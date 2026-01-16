Fans react to Arizona Basketball’s 17-0 start

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona students shared their excitement as the Wildcats continue their perfect season at 17-0.

While some students were surprisingly unaware of their basketball team's success, I found plenty of dedicated fans who have been helping fill McKale.

"I was worried when Michigan was closing in, but seeing other teams drop out from being undefeated, it's really great," said Collin Phillips. "Obviously, our schedule gets a lot harder in these next few weeks, but I think we're looking good."

The Wildcats are now facing Big 12 opponents and will take on their rival, Arizona State, again later this month. Wednesday's game against the Sun Devils kept some fans on edge.

"I'm not going to lie, at halftime we were down by one point, I was a little scared, getting a little bit stressed, but it turns out we won by seven points, so I'm really happy," Wyatt Gibbons said.

Fans are hopeful for a deep NCAA tournament run. They tell me if that happens, there will probably be plenty of celebrations around campus.

