Community push grows to name Kennedy Park sports complex after UA softball legend Stacy Redondo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A growing effort to name a new sports complex at Kennedy Park after former University of Arizona softball star Stacy Redondo is gaining momentum, as family members and one of college softball’s most iconic coaches share why her influence endures nearly three years after her passing.

Redondo, who died in January 2022 at age 52, was a standout both on and off the field. A native of Tucson’s West Side, she became one of the most celebrated athletes in Arizona softball history. Under the leadership of Coach Mike Candrea, she helped guide the Wildcats to NCAA national championships in 1991 and 1993 and earned a spot on the 1993 Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team.

Those who knew her say her story still holds the power to inspire generations.

At Hillenbrand Stadium, where Redondo once helped fill stands with championship energy, retired UA Coach Mike Candrea recalls a moment that defined her fearless style of play.

At a time when catchers could block the plate, Redondo skillfully skidded to the side, reaching out her arm and dodging the swinging catcher’s mitt and winning the game for the Wildcats.

Candrea says this serves as an example of how she was able to overcome obstacles throughout life.

“I’ll never forget when she slid past the catcher to score the winning run, that’s Stacy,” Candrea said. “She found a way to make things happen. If you told her she couldn’t do something, she would do it.”

Candrea says that determination extended far beyond sports. Redondo struggled academically and personally during her first year of college, but she fought through those challenges and emerged stronger.

“She was going through some tough times,” Candrea said. “But to see her rebound the way she did is a strong message for kids: don’t give up. It’s not going to be easy.”

After her playing career, Redondo went on to coach and teach at Salpointe Catholic High School, where she left an equally strong mark on students.

“People who really knew Stacy—they loved her,” Candrea said. “She was tough, but she’d give you everything she had because she cared for people.”

Her impact as an educator remains a major part of why supporters want her name honored at Kennedy Park.

The proposal to name the new sports complex after Redondo was launched by her cousin, Rene Lopez. The two grew up playing at Kennedy Park, and Lopez says those memories were the spark behind the effort when he visited the park to watch a friend’s daughter’s softball game.

“I was able to reconnect and reminisce about our childhood,” Lopez said. “It got me thinking—Stacy deserves one of these fields. These are the fields we grew up in.”

He adds that the naming will just be for the complex and not the park itself. He also says no taxpayer money will be involved in the change. Rather, Lopez has led the fundraising effort to pay for the naming.

“We don’t want to change Kennedy Park,” he said. “We just want to add a little bit to it.”

Lopez says he hopes young people growing up on Tucson’s West Side will learn about her life and accomplishments.

“She touched so many lives,” he said. “Not just coaching and playing, but in the classroom. She was just an amazing person.”

Lopez believes her legacy should continue guiding young athletes, students, and families.

“We hope she inspires the next generation,” he said. “She’s from this part of town. We all are. I hope someone sees her name, looks her up, and realizes how dominant she was in life—not just on the field, but in all aspects of life.”

The City of Tucson has opened a 45-day public comment period on the proposal to name the Kennedy Park sports complex after Stacy Redondo.

Public comments will be accepted until Thursday, January 15th. More information can be found at the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation website .

Instructions for submitting comments can be found by visiting this link .

Comments can also be mailed to the following address:

Tucson Parks and Recreation

Attn: Public Comment – “The Stacy Redondo Fields”

900 S. Randolph Way Tucson, AZ 85716