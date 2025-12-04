Tucson eyes naming new fields after late softball star Stacy Redondo‑Santa Cruz

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has opened a 45-day public comment period on a proposal to name the new ball fields at Kennedy Park after one of the community’s most accomplished and beloved athletes, Stacy Redondo-Santa Cruz.

For her family, and for generations of young athletes who grew up on Tucson’s west side, the proposal is much more than a name. It’s a tribute to a life defined by perseverance, pride, and exceptional achievement.

Redondo-Santa Cruz first played softball at Kennedy Park, where she joined Tucson Mountain Little League and quickly stood out as a natural talent. Her father, Rene Redondo, remembers those early days well, and the challenges that came with them when Stacy first began attending school.

“She struggled after her first year because she wouldn’t buckle down,” he said.

That turning point changed everything. Redondo-Santa Cruz not only excelled on the field but also in the classroom.

“She graduated with honors and was on the Dean’s List every semester after that troublesome first couple years,” Rene said.

Her dedication carried her to the University of Arizona, where she became a key part of the Wildcats’ rise to national dominance. She helped lead the team to its first two NCAA championships, in 1991 and 1993, and earned a spot on the 1993 College World Series All-Tournament Team.

Her father says those accomplishments meant even more because of where she began.

“It could be a real inspiration for kids to know something about Stacy and how she started and where she went with it,” he said. “And even if you struggle, you can still recover and come back — that’s the big thing.”

After college, Redondo-Santa Cruz returned home, becoming a teacher and later coaching softball at Salpointe Catholic High School. Her father says her personality off the field was just as remarkable as her achievements on it.

“She was a happy kid. She was a happy person,” he said. “Really outgoing, and just when she would walk into a room, she would light it up.”

In 2023, Redondo-Santa Cruz died unexpectedly at age 52 after suffering a stroke. Rene said the suddenness of her passing still weighs heavily on the family.

“They put her on ventilation, and it was a matter of just waiting, and unfortunately, she passed,” he said. “She was working out. She was fit. Just something you wouldn’t expect. God has a plan — he just doesn’t let us know what it is, and we have to deal with the outcome.”

The request to name the new Kennedy Park fields after Stacy was first submitted in May by a family cousin, also named Rene. The location was intentional since this is where her story began, long before championships and accolades.

For Rene, the naming would be both a memorial and a message.

“This is another way to memorialize her efforts and be an example,” he said. “Even though she passed, be an example for the kids to see: This is what I can do — there’s no limit.”

The public comment period opened on December 1 and will run until January 15. Tucson residents can submit comments at this website or by mail at:

Attn: Public Comment – “The Stacy Redondo Fields”

900 S. Randolph Way Tucson, AZ 85716

More information about the proposal can be found on the City of Tucson website .