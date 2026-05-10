Businesses on the University of Arizona campus brace for summer slowdown as graduation approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Businesses along University Boulevard in Tucson are preparing for a significant drop in customers as the University of Arizona's graduation approaches this week and students leave for the summer.

With temperatures in the 90s and the academic year winding down, the stretch of businesses that typically thrives during the school year is already feeling the shift.

"A lot of the times people just head out because a lot of the students don't have in-person finals," Sibilla Schwary said.

Marc Monroy

"It is very very slow as you can see right now it's kind of a ghost town during the summer," Schwary said.

Brett Lincoln, an assistant manager at Jimmy's Pita Poke who is graduating this week, says the business normally sees fewer in-person orders during the summer.

"It's still a big gap with it being in school and having a break is when it gets really hard," Lincoln said.

Lincoln says in-person sales drop from about 250 orders a day during the school year to about 80 during the summer.

Marc Monroy

Several businesses say they expect a spike in sales around graduation before the slowdown hits. Tucson High School, which is about a block away from campus, has a graduation ceremony scheduled for next week, which businesses say should bring another influx of customers.

Jairo Realegeno, a supervisor at No Anchovies Pizza, says June sales could get a boost from the FIFA World Cup.

"In June, it really depends on whether or not there's any sports outings so this year it's the World Cup and that's going to give us some business," Realegeno said.

Realegeno says the restaurant typically cuts back on inventory orders to manage a lower budget during the slower months.

"We try to cut some deals, like eventually we're probably going to do a two for six pizza on Tuesdays," Realegeno said.