Basketball in March giving local businesses a sales boost from crowds of fans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At St. Phillip's Plaza in the Foothills, Grant Krueger is hosting Selection Sunday for the fourth year in a row. Krueger owns Union Public House, Reforma and Proof under his Union Hospitality Group.

"When the Cats win, local businesses win as well," Krueger said.

Krueger said sales for food and drinks climb during the tournament, with Union Public House drawing the biggest crowds for Wildcat games.

"It's got the sports pub attitude to it," Krueger commented.

The visibility that comes with hosting watch parties also brings national attention to Tucson, Krueger said.

"National TV stations come here so when we get selected as the number one seed in the West, it cuts right to sunny Tucson, Arizona!” he exclaimed.

With summer typically bringing a slowdown in business, Krueger said the March boost comes at the right time.

"March is our high season here in Tucson. The weather is great. The Wildcats are in March Madness. We definitely got to squirrel away our nuts for the summer because we know what's coming in June and July and August," Krueger said.

Fans at St. Phillip's Plaza said supporting local businesses is part of their game-day tradition.

"We come for concerts. We come for basketball. We come for Tommy Lloyd's show. We're here all the time," Kurt Reinke said.

At Main Gate Square, just steps from campus, Gentle Ben's General Manager Eric Smith said the tournament brings some of the busiest days of the year for the restaurant and bar. Gentle Ben’s owner also owns Bacio Italiano and Agave House on the same block.

"We're obviously right next door to the University of Arizona, and so on those game days we can see a line out the door, even like an hour or so beforehand," Smith said.

To handle the crowds, Gentle Ben's opens its second floor to double the capacity and expands into an adjacent alley. The bar is also installing a large TV screen for the tournament.

Smith said the sales spike during the tournament in March is significant.

"Compared to a normal day, I would probably say it's an influx probably boosting up at least 70% for us," Smith said.

Like Krueger, Smith said the revenue generated during big event days helps offset the slower periods when students leave campus.

"Big days that we do have do help during that time of summer or winter months when the students are gone," Smith said.

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