University of Arizona Bookstore stocks shelves with basketball team gear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Men are, for the second year in a row, the reigning Pac-12 Tournament champions after a hard-fought victory over UCLA Saturday.

If you're looking for commemorative championship gear, the University of Arizona bookstore re-stocked its supply Monday with official Pac-12 Tournament champs shirts and hats, and a variety of both men's and women's team March Madness items.

The Bookstore is located on campus in the Student Union Memorial Center, 1209 E. University Blvd. Hours vary:



Mondays - Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fridays, 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sundays, 11 am. - 4 p.m.

Selection Sunday for both men's and women's college basketball placed the Arizona Wildcats men's and women's teams against their first-round opponents.



To fill out your bracket, go to https://t.co/iFTTRxbeSi pic.twitter.com/XnlUH9sXwl — KGUN 9 On Your Side (@kgun9) March 13, 2023