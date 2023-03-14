Watch Now
University of Arizona Bookstore stocks shelves with basketball team gear

Shirt celebrating the Wildcat Men's win over UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament final are on sale at the University of Arizona Bookstore.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 15:05:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Men are, for the second year in a row, the reigning Pac-12 Tournament champions after a hard-fought victory over UCLA Saturday.

If you're looking for commemorative championship gear, the University of Arizona bookstore re-stocked its supply Monday with official Pac-12 Tournament champs shirts and hats, and a variety of both men's and women's team March Madness items.

The Bookstore is located on campus in the Student Union Memorial Center, 1209 E. University Blvd. Hours vary:

  • Mondays - Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Fridays, 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Sundays, 11 am. - 4 p.m.

