University of Arizona Bookstore stocks shelves with basketball team gear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Men are, for the second year in a row, the reigning Pac-12 Tournament champions after a hard-fought victory over UCLA Saturday.
If you're looking for commemorative championship gear, the University of Arizona bookstore re-stocked its supply Monday with official Pac-12 Tournament champs shirts and hats, and a variety of both men's and women's team March Madness items.
The Bookstore is located on campus in the Student Union Memorial Center, 1209 E. University Blvd. Hours vary:
- Mondays - Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Fridays, 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sundays, 11 am. - 4 p.m.
