Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title

P12 UCLA Arizona Basketball
Chase Stevens/AP
Arizona players celebrate after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the men's Pac-12 Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
P12 UCLA Arizona Basketball
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 11:41:14-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Ramey made a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to put Arizona in front and the eighth-ranked Wildcats beat No. 2 UCLA 61-59 in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Wildcats boosted their case for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA still hopes to land the No. 1 seed in the West and return to Las Vegas in two weeks for the regional.

It was the second year in a row Arizona beat UCLA in the Pac-12 title game. Arizona second-year coach Tommy Lloyd can’t lose in Las Vegas.

He is 9-0 in the city, 8-0 at T-Mobile Arena and 6-0 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for second-seeded Arizona. Amari Bailey led top-seeded UCLA with 19 points.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE