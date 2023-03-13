Big Men on Campus: Ballo, Tubelis carrying Arizona to NCAA Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis have been literally and figuratively Arizona's biggest stars of the season.

Ballo (7'0") and Tubelis (listed 6'11", but says he's closer to 6'9") are not only tall, but incredibly talented. They've carried the Wildcats into the Top 10 for most of the year.

They may be the best big man duo in the country.

“I just feel like people respect us now," Ballo told KGUN. "But it also comes with us doing our job… Numbers speak more than, you know, [a] person.”

Their numbers speak loudly.

Both average a near-double-double every game. They are the two leading rebounders in the Pac-12.

In fact, Tubelis — who also goes by “Zu” — leads the conference in scoring and rebounds.

The candidate for Pac-12 and National Player of the Year can barely contain his excitement.

"I just don’t care, to be honest," he said. "Just, [I care that] my team won. Yes, I scored, what, 20 or 40.”

Zu did score 40 this year, against Oregon, the most by a Wildcat in 28 seasons.

Tubelis and Ballo aren’t flying under the radar anymore.

"Every team we play from now on... they give their best to us. So we get their best punch," Ballo said. "So we need to throw some knockout punches.”

These two have been a powerful one-two punch because they know how to finish at the rim. And they know in coach Tommy Lloyd's offense, someone is always open.

“We look for each other," Ballo said. "I look for Zu. I look for the guards who are cutting… Just need to make the right read and the right pass.”

Zu and ballo spend their free time watching film — just not always basketball film.

Both said video games and TV are their favorite ways to relax. Tubelis recently spent time watching Jersey Shore.

"My girlfriend showed me that. It was pretty funny.”

When asked for something they could definitely beat the other big man in, Ballo didn't hesitate.

“FIFA for sure," he said with a laugh.

Tubelis kept a (mostly) straight face for his answer to how he would beat Ballo.

“Basketball, one against one," he said. “Guaranteed. If I play hard.”

“I don’t know about that," Ballo said, laughing. "I thought he was gonna say golf.”