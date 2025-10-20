University of Arizona rejects compact proposal from White House

The University of Arizona has rejected the Trump administration's “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.”

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, UA President Suresh Garimella said the university has "much common ground with the ideas your administration is advancing on changes that would benefit American higher education and our nation at large."

At the same time, the letter continued, "a federal research funding system based on anything other than merit would weaken the world’s preeminent engine for innovation, advancement of technology, and solutions to many of our nation’s most profound challenges. We seek no special treatment and believe in our ability to compete for federally funded research strictly on merit."

Initially, nine universities were offered the compact.

Students and faculty at the University of Arizona made it very clear they wanted no part of the White House bargain to agree to a long list of concessions in return for preferential treatment for funding.

The compact asks universities to remove sex and ethnicity as criteria for admissions and hiring, forbid transgender people on sports teams, and forbid actions that would suppress conservative ideas, and limit tuition costs. There are ten conditions in all.

The UA's Faculty Senate and Student Government urged Garimella to reject the deal as a suppression of free speech and academic freedom.

The deadline to respond was today, Oct. 20.

It has since been offered to more higher education institutions.

The Arizona Board of Regents issued a statement in support of UA President Garimella's decision.

“The board is committed to protecting the values of Arizona higher education that have made it the best in the world - most importantly academic freedom, institutional independence and merit-based research. And that remains our focus," the statement read.

The full letter from Garimella can be read here:

Dear Secretary McMahon:

Thank you for your October 1 letter introducing the proposed Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education and for the process call on October 17.

Your letter, and the initiative it launches, identifies the need to redefine higher education’s relationship with the American public. Our nation is at an inflection point that requires us to take necessary actions to ensure that American higher education excellence is preserved, and indeed strengthened, for our rising generation of students and citizens.

We at the University of Arizona, with strong concurrence and support from the Arizona Board of Regents, our governing body, share your vision of continuing to strengthen our higher education system for the betterment of the country – a vision rooted in a merit-based pursuit of excellence that directly or indirectly benefits all Americans.

In my year as President of the University of Arizona we have made substantial advances across several subjects addressed through your initiative.

We reduced administrative spending by 22 percent, froze tuition for in-state students, established institutional research priorities that align with national and economic security needs, revised our enrollment strategy to expand partnerships with community colleges and access to all qualified domestic students, and affirmed the expectation of a campus culture rooted in civil discourse and willingness to engage all points of view. And we did this with the engagement and cooperation of our campus community.

My prior experiences at Purdue University and the University of Vermont reflect a commitment to freezing tuition for extended periods and diversifying funding through robust corporate partnerships.

We have much common ground with the ideas your administration is advancing on changes that would benefit American higher education and our nation at large.

At the same time, a federal research funding system based on anything other than merit would weaken the world’s preeminent engine for innovation, advancement of technology, and solutions to many of our nation’s most profound challenges. We seek no special treatment and believe in our ability to compete for federally funded research strictly on merit.

As a demonstration of our commitment to collaboration with the federal government, I have included below the University of Arizona’s Statement of Principles. These principles are not just an expression of philosophy; they are a commitment to strengthen or continue reforms that benefit our students, advance our shared national interests, and protect the taxpayers.

Our principles affirm that our university community remains rooted in the pursuit of excellence with clear standards, transparency, and accountability.

We welcome the opportunity to engage other universities, higher education associations, members of Congress, and your administration to advance and implement our principles in alignment with the national interest.

I look forward to further discussion and a continued partnership with the federal government, which has helped to produce the strongest and most competitive higher education system in the world.

Sincerely,

Suresh Garimella

Full statement from the Arizona Board of Regents:

"The Arizona Board of Regents has been in regular consultation with the University of Arizona since it received the draft Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, and we support President Garimella's to it.

“Given that the federal government is the system’s largest single funder, our universities have a responsibility to provide thoughtful feedback.

“The board is committed to protecting the values of Arizona higher education that have made it the best in the world - most importantly academic freedom, institutional independence and merit-based research. And that remains our focus.”