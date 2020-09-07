Union officially launches at UArizona with more than 200 members

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 200 University of Arizona employees have signed up to join a newly established union. It's called "United Campus Workers Arizona."

On this (almost) Labor Day, @CAJUArizona honors the contribution & labor of all @uarizona workers—all of whom (staff, students & faculty) are invited to join the United Campus Workers Arizona CWA Local 7065!https://t.co/cxcd8bvLmx #LaborDay #1u #unionstrong pic.twitter.com/8T0ocPIu0f — Coalition for Academic Justice at UArizona (@CAJUArizona) September 7, 2020

The Union represents all UArizona workers and was formed by members of the Coalition For Academic Justice at the University of Arizona. The group has been pushing back against furloughs, layoffs, the re-entry plan and other decisions at the university since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

After conducting research on a variety of national unions, the group decided that the United Campus Workers, an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America, would be the best fit. “We’re thrilled to welcome all staff, student workers, and faculty.

In a news release, it said the union formed and announced officially today amidst a growing lack of confidence in the current UA leadership. It's also from frustrations over decades-long divestment in higher education in Arizona, which has direct impact on workers and their increasing precarity during the Covid-19 crisis. Soto said, “There is no more urgent time than during this pandemic to organize and protect our more vulnerable workers.”