UArizona furloughs delayed until August

Posted at 11:54 PM, Jun 30, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. - The University of Arizona is delaying its furlough plan until August 10, according to a statement sent to faculty and staff by President Robert C. Robbins.

The furlough plan, which was initially announced back in April, was set to go into effect on July 1.

In the statement, President Robbins mentions some faculty members voted to delay the implementation of the furlough plan until September.

The group of faculty, staff, and graduate students behind the vote to delay implementation of the furlough plan is the Coalition for Academic Justice.

On June 26, the coalition sent President Robbins a letter with results of the faculty member vote and asked President Robbins to reconsider the July 1 implementation of furloughs.

In his statement, President Robbins said he received the letter from the group, adding the choice to delay furlough plans into August would "cost the University approximately $4 million," he added the delay would "allow us to come together and have meaningful and transparent discussions regarding the tradeoffs we must consider for all faculty and staff who will be impacted."

