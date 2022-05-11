UArizona spring convocations usher in graduation season

TUCSON, Ariz. KGUN) — When University of Arizona 2022 graduates gather in Arizona Stadium this Friday, May 13 for the school-wide 158th Commencement, it will be the first time since before the pandemic an entire UArizona graduating class joins together for such a ceremony.

Commencement is one of several events marking the 2022 graduation season.

Known for creating a more intimate celebration for classmates and their guests, convocation ceremonies held by individual colleges, schools or departments often provide the only opportunities undergraduates have to walk across the stage and have their names announced in front of a crowd.

If you're celebrating a UArizona graduate this week, you can find upcoming 2022 college convocations listed below:

Wednesday, May 11



Adalberto and Ana Guerrero Student Center

Centennial Hall, 7:00 p.m.

COM and GIDP Bioscience Graduate Programs

SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 7:00 p.m



Thursday, May 12



Arizona Athletics Student-Athlete Convocation

McKale Memorial Center, 9:00 a.m.

College of Applied Science and Technology

Buena High School, Sierra Vista, 4:00 p.m

Chemistry and Biochemistry

SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 9:00 am

College of Fine Arts (Graduate)

Crowder Hall, 2:00 pm

College of Humanities (Graduate)

SUMC, North Ballroom, 2:00 pm

College of Medicine (M.D.)

Centennial Hall, 2:00 pm

College of Nursing

Centennial Hall, 9:00 am

College of Science

McKale Memorial Center, 7:00 pm

Eller College of Management (Graduate)

Centennial Hall, 7:00 pm

Honors College

McKale Memorial Center, 2:00 pm

Systems and Industrial Engineering

Fox Theatre, 6:00 pm

Wyant College of Optical Sciences

SUMC, South Ballroom, 2:00 pm



Friday, May 13



Army ROTC Commisioning

Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 9:00 am

Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering

Marriott University Park Hotel, 10:00 am

Biomedical Engineering

Crowder Hall, 9:00 am

Biosystems Engineering

SUMC, Kachina Lounge, 11:00 am

Civil and Architectural Engineering and Mechanics

Harvill, Room 150, 1:00 pm

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

McKale Memorial Center, 2:00 pm

College of Education

McKale Memorial Center, 9:00 am

College of Fine Arts (Undergraduate)

Centennial Hall, 2:00 pm

College of Humanities (Undergraduate)

SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 9:00 am

College of Pharmacy

Centennial Hall, 9:00 am

Department of Mining and Geological Engineering

Center for Creative Photography, 2:00 pm

Electrical and Computer Engineering

Marriott University Park Hotel, 2:00 p.m.

Physiology Undergraduate Program

SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 2:00 pm

UArizona - Yuma

Veteran's Memorial Stadium, 7:00 pm



Saturday, May 14



Chemical And Environmental Engineering

SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 9:00 am

College Of Architecture, Planning And Landscape Architecture

Centennial Hall, 7:00 pm

College Of Public Health

Centennial Hall, 9:00 am

College Of Social And Behavioral Sciences (Undergraduate)

McKale Memorial Center, 2:00 pm

Eller College Of Management (Undergraduate)

McKale Memorial Center, 9:00 am

James E. Rogers College Of Law

Centennial Hall, 2:00 pm

Naval ROTC Commissioning

Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 9:00 am

School Of Government And Public Policy Graduate Programs

Crowder Hall, 9:00 am



Monday, May 16



College Of Social And Behavioral Sciences (Graduate)

Centennial Hall, 9:00 am



For information on accessibility, please visit the UArizona website.

RELATED:

UArizona will celebrate about 8,000 students at 158th Commencement

Pima Community College preparing for first in-person graduation ceremony in two years