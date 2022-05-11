UArizona spring convocations usher in graduation season

TUCSON, Ariz. KGUN) — When University of Arizona 2022 graduates gather in Arizona Stadium this Friday, May 13 for the school-wide 158th Commencement, it will be the first time since before the pandemic an entire UArizona graduating class joins together for such a ceremony.
Commencement is one of several events marking the 2022 graduation season.
Known for creating a more intimate celebration for classmates and their guests, convocation ceremonies held by individual colleges, schools or departments often provide the only opportunities undergraduates have to walk across the stage and have their names announced in front of a crowd.
If you're celebrating a UArizona graduate this week, you can find upcoming 2022 college convocations listed below:
Wednesday, May 11
- Adalberto and Ana Guerrero Student Center
- Centennial Hall, 7:00 p.m.
- COM and GIDP Bioscience Graduate Programs
- SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 7:00 p.m
Thursday, May 12
- Arizona Athletics Student-Athlete Convocation
- McKale Memorial Center, 9:00 a.m.
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- Buena High School, Sierra Vista, 4:00 p.m
- Chemistry and Biochemistry
- SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 9:00 am
- College of Fine Arts (Graduate)
- Crowder Hall, 2:00 pm
- College of Humanities (Graduate)
- SUMC, North Ballroom, 2:00 pm
- College of Medicine (M.D.)
- Centennial Hall, 2:00 pm
- College of Nursing
- Centennial Hall, 9:00 am
- College of Science
- McKale Memorial Center, 7:00 pm
- Eller College of Management (Graduate)
- Centennial Hall, 7:00 pm
- Honors College
- McKale Memorial Center, 2:00 pm
- Systems and Industrial Engineering
- Fox Theatre, 6:00 pm
- Wyant College of Optical Sciences
- SUMC, South Ballroom, 2:00 pm
Friday, May 13
- Army ROTC Commisioning
- Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 9:00 am
- Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering
- Marriott University Park Hotel, 10:00 am
- Biomedical Engineering
- Crowder Hall, 9:00 am
- Biosystems Engineering
- SUMC, Kachina Lounge, 11:00 am
- Civil and Architectural Engineering and Mechanics
- Harvill, Room 150, 1:00 pm
- College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
- McKale Memorial Center, 2:00 pm
- College of Education
- McKale Memorial Center, 9:00 am
- College of Fine Arts (Undergraduate)
- Centennial Hall, 2:00 pm
- College of Humanities (Undergraduate)
- SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 9:00 am
- College of Pharmacy
- Centennial Hall, 9:00 am
- Department of Mining and Geological Engineering
- Center for Creative Photography, 2:00 pm
- Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Marriott University Park Hotel, 2:00 p.m.
- Physiology Undergraduate Program
- SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 2:00 pm
- UArizona - Yuma
- Veteran's Memorial Stadium, 7:00 pm
Saturday, May 14
- Chemical And Environmental Engineering
- SUMC, Grand Ballroom, 9:00 am
- College Of Architecture, Planning And Landscape Architecture
- Centennial Hall, 7:00 pm
- College Of Public Health
- Centennial Hall, 9:00 am
- College Of Social And Behavioral Sciences (Undergraduate)
- McKale Memorial Center, 2:00 pm
- Eller College Of Management (Undergraduate)
- McKale Memorial Center, 9:00 am
- James E. Rogers College Of Law
- Centennial Hall, 2:00 pm
- Naval ROTC Commissioning
- Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 9:00 am
- School Of Government And Public Policy Graduate Programs
- Crowder Hall, 9:00 am
Monday, May 16
- College Of Social And Behavioral Sciences (Graduate)
- Centennial Hall, 9:00 am
For information on accessibility, please visit the UArizona website.
