UArizona will celebrate about 8,000 students at 158th Commencement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins will award about 8,000 bachelor's, master's, doctoral and professional degrees at the university's 158th Commencement May 13.

This will be the first time since the pandemic began that all graduates will gather in person at Arizona Stadium to celebrate.

The 2020 Commencement was held virtually but on November 2021 during Homecoming an in-person celebration was held on the Mall.

The Spring 2021 Commencement was split into smaller in-person events at the stadium and the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.

"Our entire team is excited to be 100% back in Arizona Stadium for one night celebrating the class of 2022," said Heather Lukach, assistant vice president for presidential events and university ceremonies. "We expect a wonderful turnout of families, friends and campus community to give our graduates a proper send off."

This years commencement ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

It will also be streamed live on YouTube.

Gate 7 will open at 5:30 p.m. for access to the shaded west side of the stadium.

All other gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Guest seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no tickets are required.